Domestic dispute ends in shooting

File photo

Central Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and wounding of a 49-year-old man in Cunupia on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Sheldon Holder went to his neighbour's house at Toby Road, Cunupia, at around 4.30 pm, to speak to a neighbour about his son.

While he was speaking with his neighbour and the neighbour's wife, they began arguing and the neighbour pulled out a gun and shot Holder three times in the chest.

Holder's family took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was treated and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. He is listed in stable but critical condition.

Senior police and Cunupia CID visited the home, but the neighbour was not found.

Enquiries are continuing.