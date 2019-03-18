Decomposing body found in Cunupia

Police are trying to identify the body of a man who was found dead, with his legs bound, on Sunday morning.

The body was found at around 11 am along McNair Extension, Cunupia, by a passer-by.

Police said the man, who appeared to be of African descent, was wearing blue three-quarter jeans and lying on his back, with both legs tied with tie straps.

The body was decomposing.

Region Three Homicide Bureau and a district medical officer went to the scene.

The body remained unidentified up until yesterday afternoon.