Carapo gardener’s death might have been a hit

The Forensic Science Centre in St James

Relatives of Rudolph Poon. who was gunned down at his Pinewood Drive, Carapo, home early on Sunday morning, believe his death might have been a ploy to lure his nephew, a state witness, out of hiding.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James this morning, relatives said one of Poon's nephews was a witness to a double murder and believe Poon's death may be linked to the case.

"He was a really quiet, mild person, almost cowardly in fact. He tried to avoid confrontation whenever he could. He was afraid of guns and all that, so it's kind of ironic this is how he ended up dying," one relative said. "I think it's suspicious how nobody along the entire street where he lived didn't hear the gunfire. I understand someone shared the house with him, and this man was in the house at the time – but he told police he was asleep and didn't hear the gunshots."

Relatives said the shooting took place at around midnight on Sunday, but Poon's body wasn't found until 6.30 am by his brother. who was checking on him.

They said he only recently moved to Carapo and was afraid of the area.