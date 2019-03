A sign from God

THE EDITOR: Recently and not for the first time there has been a locust invasion in Penal.

Locusts are destroying crops and invading homes. They are a sign of God’s wrath. In Exodus there was a plague of locusts on the Egyptians.

Locusts are an omen, a warning. They are voracious and bring famine and severe hardship.

Do not shoot the messenger. Comprehend the message.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town