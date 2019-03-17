Villagers beg for new road in Brasso

SEETA PERSAD

RECENT rainfall have caused landslides on the Brasso Tamana Road making it impassable.

Residents of Brasso say their village has been forgotten by the authorities.

Chairman of the Couva/Talparo regional Corporation Henry Awong said villagers have protested on several occasions but the Works Ministry has yet to do something to save the road.

“Brasso Tamana Road is in such a deplorable condition, it could easily be categorised as the worst road in this country,” Awong said.

The road is the main road which leads to Brasso Venado and connects do Los Attajos.

He said with last October's heavy rains, which caused widespread flooding and destruction in various parts of TT, the road's condition worsened and earlier this month, there was further deterioriation.

Villagers are now preparing to take their protest to Port of Spain.

President of the Brasso Venado Village council, Marylin Villafana said she wrote to the Prime Minister, begging for help.

“I got no reply. Instead, the letter was returned to Chairman Awong with a sub-note saying the corporation should handle the fixing of the roads,” Villafana said.

Awong said he is willing to fix the road if funding was available for materials and labour.

“Where am I going to get the funding? As it is the corporation is not getting funds from the Government for any repair work or maintenance work in the Brasso areas.”

He added that road repairs fall under the jurisdiction of the Works Ministry and the Highway Division.

Awong said the weather tracking station, which was extremely important to the Met Office, was located in Brasso Venado.

He also said because larger trucks cannot pass, the fire service, TTEC and garbage trucks were not entering the area.

Awong appealed to Works Minister Rohan Sinanan to address this matter. “I am also calling on the prime minister to intervene and get this road in Brasso fixed."

Villafana said teachers and students of the Brasso Government Primary School were also affected as they have to pay extra money to the taxis that work in this area.