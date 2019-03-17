Tobago politicians meet to chart way forward

A group calling itself the Tobago Liberation and Empowerment Team met yesterday in an 'urgent conversation' to discuss the way forward for Tobago.

The group comprises leaders of three of the island's political parties - Tobago Forwards, Platform of Truth and Tobago Organisation of the People.

Speaking after the three-hour meeting, Tobago Forwards leader Christlyn Moore said Tobagonians have asked the various political parties in the Tobago space to "mend any fracture that we have created in the political space and to present them with some unity."

She added: 'This is one step in that direction. This is us responding to that call.

The leaders, Moore, Ashworth Jack and Hochoy Charles are expected to meet again in the next six weeks