Thank you, Uncle Gary Junior Chutney Soca monarch hails Police Commissioner

Machkaydon Charles of Miracle Ministries High School performs his winning song Thank You Uncle Gary at the Schools Carnival Champs in Concert at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain last Tuesday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Fourteen-year-old Machkaydon Charles, this year's Junior Chutney Soca Monarch, has a strong respect for the police service and its leader, Commissioner Gary Griffith.

"My father was asking me about what type of song I would like to sing. I said I would like to do a song on the commissioner of police, Gary Griffith. I think he is doing an exceptional job," he told Newsday at the Ministry of Education's Champs in Concert at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Tuesday.

Charles, a student of Miracle Ministries High School, was crowned the Junior Chutney Soca Monarch in the secondary school category. He has so much gratitude towards the top cop that his winning song was called Thank You, Uncle Gary.

"A fearless leader who's always on the wok/If you break the law he going to lock you up/He ain't fraid no dread man, he solid as a rock/So thank you, Gary, thank you, Gary," were the words Charles composed for the competition.

At the beginning of his performance he wowed the audience when he sang in Hindi the words: "Thank you uncle Gary for your great work and we love you."

Charles, who was dressed in a homemade police uniform, was flanked by his classmates, who were also dressed as police officers.

Charles has been performing in the Junior Chutney Soca Monarch competition for four years. This was his first win.

Music is in his blood as he is the son of Kevon Charles, also known as Snakey who also sings chutney soca songs. He said his father influenced him to love all the different types of music and encouraged him to participate in the junior competition.

"He was my inspiration and my example to me, and he said he thinks I should take part, and I've been taking part for the past four years," he said.