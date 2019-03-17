Sookdeosingh ton gives Clarke Road victory

NICHOLAS Sookdeosingh struck a century for Clarke Road to give his team an impressive 38-run victory over southern rivals PowerGen in round three of the TT Cricket Board Premiership 50-over competition at the PowerGen Ground in Syne Village, Penal, yesterday.

Sookdeosingh cracked 132 off 138 deliveries to guide Clarke Road to a massive 307 for six in 50 overs. Sookdeosingh, who slammed 13 fours and two sixes, was ably supported by Dejourn Charles who made 80. Bowling for PowerGen, Teshawn Castro took 3/52 in six overs and Kavesh Kantasingh grabbed 2/67 in ten overs.

In reply, Royston Crandon top scored with 71 for PowerGen but could only get his team to 269 all out in 48.5 overs. Ewart Nicholson and Jovan Ali were also among the runs for PowerGen pitching in with 50 and 44 respectively, and bowling for Clarke Road Kerwyn Sirju (2/62) and Ahkeel Mollon (2/56) were the top wicket takers.

At Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, Anthony Alleyne and Vikash Mohan both slammed centuries to propel Alescon Comets to a seven-wicket win over BFL Sports. BFL Sports posted 283/5 in its 46 overs with Shemroy Barrington scoring 76 and Ranga Lachana hitting 57. Khastri Singh took 2/36 for Comets.

In reply, Alleyne struck 106 (eight fours) and Mohan cracked 105 (12 fours, two sixes) to help Comets to 287/3 in 44.5 overs.

OTHER SCORES

Preysal Sports 281/9 (45 overs) (Narsingh Deonarine 79, Mbeki Joseph 34; D Beekah 2/44, S Rambaran 2/44, A Cooper 2/28) vs Barrackpore United 161 (35.5 overs) (J Mills 38 not out, Z Ragoonath 30; M ShahNawaz 3/48, Shazan Babwah 2/27, J Joseph 2/29) Preysal won by 120 runs

Queen’s Park I 252/7 (50 overs) (Justin Guillen 76, Daron Cruickshank 58; Dion Ferrier 5/38) vs HKL Aranguez 197 (44.4 overs) (Brian Christmas 56, D Ferrier 41; Jon Russ Jagessar 3/23, Yannic Cariah 3/44) Queen’s Park won by 55 runs

Munroe Road 98 (29.1 overs) (Jimal Bobb 29; Uthman Muhammad 4/30, Rishaad Harris 3/20) vs Merry Boys 99/1 (12.4 overs) (Leonardo Julien 43 not out) Merry Boys won by Duckworth-Lewis method

Defence Force 161 (38.3 overs) (Jordan Samkaran 42; Philton Williams 3/13, Dexter Sween 2/29) vs Queen’s Park II 163/1 (22.1 overs) (Nicholas Alexis 72 not out, Joshua Ramdoo 46 not out) Queen’s Park II won by D/L method

TT Prisons Services Sports 268/8 (50 overs) (Jerve Cummings 61, T James 47, Andre Mohammed 41; Teron Jadoo 3/42, Tevon Jadoo 2/35) vs Cane Farm 267/6 (50 overs) (Shakeel Allick 61, A Jawahir 56, J Maruns 48 not out, Javed Boodram 3/36) TT Prisons won by one run

Curepe Sports 73 (27.5 overs) (K Charles 29; K Ramsaran 5 /18, R Austin 2/21) vs Central Sports 75/1 (6.4 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 32) Central Sports won by nine wickets

UWI 221/4 (42 overs) (J Smith 92, K Patrick 55; Bryan Boodram 2/46) vs El Socorro Youth Movement 222/8 (39.2 overs) (R Ali 100; I Boyce 4/30, K Khan 2/38) El Socorro won by two wickets