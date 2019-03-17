Shot to the head by cop Family denies victim tried to steal car

Ackimo Cobham

ONE of two men who attempted to rob a senior policeman of his car is dead, and his accomplice is in critical condition at San Fernando General Hospital.

Ackimo Cobham, of Marabella, was shot dead by the policeman and his accomplice, who is yet to be identified, was wounded.

According to a police report, at about 7.30 pm on Friday, the policeman, who works at San Fernando CID, was standing outside of his relative’s house on New Haven Street, Marabella when two men armed with guns confronted him.

The men announced a hold-up and ordered the policeman to hand over his Nissan AD wagon.

A struggle ensued and the policeman pulled out his gun and shot the men. Cobham was shot in the head and died at the scene. His accomplice ran away but was later found bleeding inside an abandoned house. He was taken to the hospital where he remains warded under police guard.

Police said two months ago, Cobham had appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was fined $11,000 and disqualified from driving for three years. It was the second time he was arrested for drunk driving.

Cobham’s aunt, Debra Sandy, yesterday said the policeman who shot and killed her nephew was not telling the truth.

“My nephew was a girls’ man but not a thief. I knew this child. The picture the police is trying to paint of him is not the truth. There were eyewitness there who are saying different. He did not try to rob any police. He would not try to steal from someone that is not the young man he was,” Sandy said in an interview at the family's home in Marabella.

Sandy said her nephew also lived in fear. “He said the police wanted him dead and threatened him. He did not go out much and stayed in the area with friends.”

“He was liming with friends on the roadside when he was killed. He did not rob anyone. And there are CCTV cameras there. The police must look at this footage to see what really happened. Justice must be served. God don’t sleep,”

She said her nephew was not perfect but he did not deserved to die in the manner he did. “The reports saying two men struggled with this police and he was able to overpower both of them. Nah something is not right. We must get justice.”

Marabella police are investigating.