Russell jnr named in Lawrence’s 22-man squad Injured Guerra out TT team to face Wales…

TT coach Dennis Lawrence

ATAULLA GUERRA, the 2018 TTFA (TT Football Association) male player of the year, and fellow midfielder Joevin Jones are the most notable absentees from the national men’s football team, who will leave today to face Wales in a friendly international match on Wednesday.

The TTFA revealed the 22-member squad on its social media pages on Friday night, hours before a scheduled media conference with coach Dennis Lawrence at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

However, the only new face is left-back/winger Ross Russell jnr, son of goalkeeper coach and ex-national keeper Ross Russell.

The younger Russell was a regular member of Defence Force, who were coached by his father, until his arrest for murder in 2016.

After the charges were dropped last August, the pencil-slim 26-year-old joined Morvant Caledonia United for the remainder of the 2018 Pro League season.

According to the TT coach, “We needed to strengthen the left-back position. From what I’ve seen of him, Ross did very well (in) the back-end of last season. He was invited to be part of the training group (and we were) impressed by what he offered us.”

Lawrence added, “If you look at it, the boy is trying to get his football career back to where it should be, and I think we need to see that as a positive. It’s a reward for him to be where he is now.”

On the exclusion of both Guerra and Jones, Lawrence said, “Guerra (had) an injury concern which didn’t allow him to take part in the majority of the training sessions.

“He wasn’t in any fit condition to make the squad.

“Joevin, for personal reasons, had to be excused,” he continued. “I’ll respect his wishes that (are) private and confidential.”

Commenting on the three-week long preparation stage with the local-based team, Lawrence saluted the group for the work they put out, especially as they were in off-season mode.

However, the ex-national team central defender declined to name the pair who were axed from the training squad after positive drug tests.

“Our job is to help the players, not to reveal anything,” said the TT coach. “The clubs have been notified. These players are too important for TT football.”

Wales, coached by ex-Manchester United winger and coach Ryan Giggs, will be using this game as a warm-up for their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia next Sunday.

Ironically, Lawrence called Wales his second home, having played for Wrexham (the venue of Wednesday’s match) and Swansea between 2001 and 2009.

He admitted that both the TTFA and the Football Association of Wales have been discussing the prospect of this game “since when I got appointed”.

Squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette, Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup.

DEFENDERS: Sheldon Bateau, Daneil Cyrus, Aubrey David, Triston Hodge, Alvin Jones, Carlyle Mitchell, Ross Russell jnr, Mekeil Williams.

MIDFIELDERS: Cordell Cato, Levi Garcia, Kevan George, Neveal Hackshaw, Akeem Humphrey, Khaleem Hyland, Nathan Lewis, Duane Muckette, Leston Paul.

STRIKERS: Willis Plaza, Lester Peltier.