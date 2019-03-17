Red Force in control Mohammed strokes an unbeaten 108 to help put

Jason Mohammed … struck his ninth first class hundred.

EXPERIENCED middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed notched an unbeaten 108 and his ninth first class hundred as the TT Red Force are in the driver’s seat against Jamaica Scorpions, entering today’s final day of the 2018-2019 West Indies Four Day Championship.

In their rescheduled first round fixture, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Red Force are 282 runs for the loss of nine wickets, for an overall lead of 324.

The Scorpions, resuming from their overnight score of 282/6 in response to the Red Force’s 389, were bowled out for 347 shortly before lunch.However, Mohammed’s mature knock could prove decisive as the hosts strive to register their first win, at the first-class level, at Tarouba.

The 32-year-old right-handed batsman, who was dismissed for 94 in the Red Force’s first innings, brought up his century with a pair of boundaries – sweeping leg-spinner Nkrumah Bonner to fine leg.

Thus far, he has struck eight fours and three sixes off 151 balls.

Kyle Hope chipped in with 47 and Odean Smith a quick-fire 30 for the hosts, while medium pacer Jermaine Blackwood and Akim Frazer have each claimed three wickets for the Scorpions, who are trying to avoid finishing at the bottom of the six-team competition.

Opener Jeremy Solozano (15) and Joshua Da Silva (two) both fell to leg-before decisions – Solozano missed his leg-side flick off fast bowler Nicholson Gordon and Da Silva was deceived by a straight ball from off-spinner Frazer.

Lendl Simmons (14) lofted Frazer to long-on while Blackwood, in an impressive spell before tea, had Hope and captain Denesh Ramdin (three) edging to wicketkeeper Kennar Lewis.

Smith and Khary Pierre (21) chose attack as the best form of defence, but both were bowled by Bonner, while Khan fell to the Lewis-Blackwood combination.

Anderson Phillip (16) hung around long enough for Mohammed to reach his hundred, before he was out LBW to Frazer. Shannon Gabriel (seven not out) kept his cool until stumps were drawn.

Earlier, Phillip finished with career-best figures of 5/74 and fellow fast bowler Gabriel had 3/51 as the Scorpions added 67 more runs during the morning session.

Bonner, who started play on 42, was one of Phillip’s victims for 61 (116 balls, 10 fours).