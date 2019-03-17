Prisoner with fake gun photo under probe

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into who took photographs of an inmate with a prop in the form of an automatic rifle that is circulating on social media.

Prison officials said the inmate, who has been identified, faced having his remission days reduced by 14 days or having it all revoked, depending on who oversees his tribunal. Remission days account for a deduction of one third of a sentence over 30 days. For every year an inmate is sentenced they serve eight months. Only the Inspector of Prisons can revoke all of an inmate’s remission days while the Prisons Commissioner can reclaim up to 21 while lower ranks can reclaim 14 days or less.

Prison officials could not say if the man photographed was a convict or on remand. If he is a remanded prisoner then his punishment will be less severe and he will lose privileges such as visits.

Sunday Newsday was told that given the negative image of the prison service, a message must be sent that the breach of prisons rules must not be condoned. Everyone involved, from the inmate to the person who took the photographs, will be held accountable, said an official.

In a media release, the prison service said the gun in the photograph was a prop used during their Carnival promotion. The prop is no longer in the possession of the inmate the release said.

The release said: “The individual in the photographs has been identified and the necessary disciplinary steps are being taken for his actions, as searches of the Maximum Security Prison are being conducted. The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to uphold its mandate to maintain safety and security within the nation’s prisons and will utilize every measure possible to ensure same.”