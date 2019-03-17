Muslims meet on massacre

An interfaith gathering is held in Philadelphia yesterday, to mourn the Muslim worshippers killed during a mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. AP PHOTO

MUSLIMS from the various Islamic arms in TT will meet with National Security Minister Stuart Young and other members of the National Security council on Wednesday to discuss, among other issues, their safety concerns following the terrorist attack in New Zealand on Friday.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein in a telephone interview said members of various Muslim arms reached out to him and he facilitated a meeting to be held at the ASJA compound in Charlieville at 2 pm. Hosein said all matters that concerned the community including the attack at two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand would be up for discussion.

Head of the Islamic Front, Umar Abdullah, along with several other Muslim groups, called for protection against possible terror threats against them while at mosque. In a release, Abdullah called on Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to station at least two police officers at masjids across the country during Juma. Abdullah said, “The Islamic Front is calling on Commissioner Griffith to consider the call of all Muslims to be safe in their place of worship and not to rule out the possibility of “copycats” in carrying out similar attacks here in TT, especially against the backdrop of an already out-of-control ‘war’ between the so-called ‘Rasta City’ and ‘Muslim City’ gangs.”

Hosein said, while all concerns would be addressed, he was not under the impression that local Muslims were as afraid as Abdullah’s release might have implied.

Hosein said: “I didn’t get the impression from those that I spoke to that they were concerned for their safety. On Wednesday all will be addressed. I didn’t get the impression that they were concerned that there will be an attack in the country but we have to look out because, as you say, it is a copycat society.

“I think TT is a peaceful place. We have too much love in this country for that to happen here. We look out for each other. TT is such a beautiful place. I am looking forward to this meeting.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Jayson Forde said the police would continue to provide safety and security for all citizens. He added that there were no incidents last Friday and police would continue to provide protection for everyone. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the terrorist attack that left at least 49 people dead, as one of the “darkest days” in her country’s history. One man was arrested and charged with murder and two other armed suspects were arrested following the massacre.

The gunman who carried out at least one of the mosque attacks left a jumbled, 74-page manifesto that he posted on social media under the name Brenton Tarrant, identifying himself as a 28-year-old Australian and white supremacist who was out to avenge attacks in Europe perpetrated by Muslims. The 49 were shot to death during Juma (midday prayers Friday) at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Tarrant used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast “live” video of the slaughter on Facebook.