Jamaican woman held for marijuana

A 31-year-old Jamaican woman was arrested by the Arima Borough police on Sunday for possession of 50 packets of marijuana.

Police said the woman, who stays at Olton Road, Arima, was walking along Hollis Avenue, near the market, at about 10 am and was stopped by the municipal police officers.

She was searched and the drugs were allegedly found on her. The drugs weighed 54 grammes.

The woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate tomorrow.