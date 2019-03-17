Catholic Board and farmers unite to end hunger

The Catholic Board and local farmers have joined forces to do their part in alleviating hunger and promoting food and agriculture security at the launch of Project Love, at the Archbishop's House, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Friday.

Newsday spoke to agricultural economist and project stakeholder Omardath Maharaj who said the goal of the programme is to plant a breadfruit tree in every primary and secondary school in TT.

"It's all social entrepreneurship, volunteerism and because we see the value in what we have been clamouring about over the years. Our donor resources can immediately buy 1000 plants to supply freely.

"I felt that there was a sense of urgency to get the agriculture sector moving as well as the promised focus on resource development. We cannot desire the benefits of abundant, affordable, nurtritious food without getting involved in its production."

The project, Maharaj said, was first conceived in 2016, but the urgency of locally produced food has only been highlighted by recent societal issues including food security and the need to develop healthier eating habits.

He said while the programme's tangible benefits won't be seen for the next three to five years, it marked the beginning of an important civil society effort in providing food security.