Woman wins medical negligence lawsuit

A WOMAN has won a medical negligence lawsuit against the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) for burns she suffered during childbirth.

Justice Ricky Rahim, presiding in the San Fernando High Court yesterday, ordered damages to be assessed by a master of the court for Anita Espinoza, 30, of Lee Mong Road, Tabaquite.

Espinoza said she went to San Fernando General Hospital on October 20, 2016, to deliver her baby.

As soon as she was administered anaesthetics while lying on the operating table waiting for the doctor to do the operation, she said in her claim, she heard someone shout, “Fire!”

In the lawsuit, filed by attorney Pavitra Ramharack, Expinoza said a screen fell on top of her and she heard someone shout that she was on fire. She suffered burns to her belly and legs.

She said the defence filed by the SWRHA admitted there was a fire.

When the trial came up before Rahim yesterday, Ramharack submitted that the SWRHA’s defence did not disclose the cause of the fire, and there was no prospect of the authority succeeding in defending the claim.

Rahim ordered that the SWRHA should be found liable of medical negligence and that damages as well as the victim’s legal costs should be assessed.