Moore, Quan Chan new TTFA VPs

SOUTHERN Football Association president Richard Quan Chan and Anthony Moore, chief of the Tobago Football Association, were both elected to the vacant positions of TT Football Association (TTFA) vice-presidents during a reconvened TTFA board meeting on Wednesday.

They were both nominated by TTFA president David John-Williams and seconded by Selby Browne, head of the Veteran Footballers Foundation of TT.

Unsuccessful challenger William Wallace, president of the Secondary Schools Football League, was nominated by board member and TT Super League president Keith Look Loy.

The two vice-presidents' posts were left vacant following the resignations of Joanne Salazar, last year, and Allan Warner, two years prior. Quan Chan and Moore's former positions as zonal heads are now vacant.

There were several other developments at the reconvened meeting, including confirmation of five positions on the national Under-17 team's staff being filled.

Former national and England-based forward Kenwyne Jones, who had a short stint as assistant coach to QRC during the last Secondary Schools Football League season, was named Stern John's assistant, along with Caleb De Souza. The other appointees were Ross Russell (goalkeeper coach), Aaron Pollard (manager) and Devin Elcock (equipment manager).

There was also notice that the start of the Champions of Champions tournament, the qualifying competition for the TT Super League, will take place "before the end of March." The schedule is expected to be released by next week.

The competition will feature the winning clubs from five zones, instead of six, because of Eastern Counties Football Union's lack of a league competition last year.