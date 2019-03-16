Missing girls found safe and well

TWO 17-year-old girls who were reported missing recently in separate incidents have been found “safe and well,” police say.

Shania Ramjitsingh and Britney Betty-Ann Thompson were reunited with their respective families after contacting them Thursday night. Police gave no additional details.

Luciana Dhanraj, the mother of Ramjitsingh, had turned to social media for help in finding her. Dhanraj publicly thanked everyone for their “support and prayers over the last few days in this difficult time.”

Ramjitsingh lives at Hardbargain near Williamsville with relatives who discovered her missing on Saturday. Her phone was switched off and Ramjitsingh was inactive on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In the other incident, Thompson who lives at Morne Diablo in Penal, reunited with relatives Thursday night. Police said she had been in Curepe.

Thompson was last seen by her mother around 3 pm on Saturday, according to a release yesterday from the police, who had called for the public to help find her.