Malvern, Checkers star at Hockey opening day

MALVERN and Harvard Checkers were the star teams last Sunday, as the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) held its 2019 opening day tournament at the National Hockey Centre, Eastern Regional Sports Complex, Tacarigua.

Malvern edged Paragon 2-1 to claim the men's division crown for the first time in over a decade, while Checkers dethroned Shandy Carib Magnolias by a 1-0 margin.

The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago and Blue Waters Limited were the sponsors for the seven-a-side tournament.

The Outdoor League competition will flick off today at the aforementioned Tacarigua venue, in various divisions.

The secondary schools outdoor competition will take place on March 27, followed by the primary schools outdoor competition two days later. And the Easter Youth Festival will be staged on April 19 and 20.