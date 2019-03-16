Four NFM managers fired

STATE owned National Flour Mills (NFM) has fired its four general managers. This was confirmed by company chairman Nigel Romano. Pamela Niamath (general manager- business support services); Cheryl Lee Kong (general manager, sales and marketing); Cheryl Edwards (general manager, operations) and Robert Subryan (general manager, finance) were all fired from NFM yesterday.

Romano explained this was part of a restructuring exercise to make the NFM more efficient and effective. He said the company currently has 11 layers of management. Romano said analyses done by the company showed it should be operating with half that level of management. The NFM chairman said the objective is for greater coordination between the company’s management and leadership.

Romano gave the assurance the restructuring exercise will not result in any job losses for non-management employees at NFM. He said the company will issue a statement on this development in due course. NFM CEO Kelvin Mahabir remains in his post. Checks on the NFM’s website showed that 15 other people remain on the company’s management team after the departure of Niamath, Lee Kong, Edwards and Subryan.