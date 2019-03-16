Felix, Patrick bag St George East double gold
TUNAPUNA BOYS RC`s Kymani Felix and Maracas SDA`s Symphany Patrick bagged two gold medals each in the under 13 boys and girls categories yesterday at the St George East district games held at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.
Felix won the Boys U-13 100m, beating Kyron Wellington (Malabar RC) and Washua Muhammed (El Socorro North) respectively. Felix secured another gold medal for his school and his zone in the 400m, defeating Jeremiah Francis (D`Abadie Government School) and bronze medallist Roland Grant (Arima Boys RC).
Patrick dominated her competitors from the sound of the horn in the Girls U-13 100m, beating Destiny Roberts (Barataria Anglican School) and Andrea LaGuere (Carapo RC) for the top position. In the half-lap event, Patrick crossed the line before Leeann Hodge (El Socorro Central Government School) and placed Kerice Cielto (Arima Girls RC) to claim the gold.
Seeking her third gold medal of the day, Patrick participated in the Girls U-13 400m but just trailed winner Kamilla Swan (Dinsley Government School). Lasanne Hodge(El Socorro Central) secured the bronze medal.
In the much anticipated march past competition, Barataria Anglican Primary School (294 points) defeated long-standing champions La Horquetta South Government Primary School (276 points). La Pastora Government Primary School (267 points) placed third while Arouca Anglican Primary School (263 points) copped the fourth spot.
Zone 7 (Arima Region) led the points standing with 58 after the field events, march past and ten races. The winner of each event will represent the St George East at the National Primary School Championships in May.
Sprint results:
Girls U-9 100m
Nyla Kerr Febeau Government School
Daniella Marshall Barataria Anglican School
Adele Tony Maracas SDA
Boys U-9 100m
Adon Barnwell Tunapuna Boy`s RC
Jadon Ross Dinsley Government School
Nazario Moreno Arima Boys RC
Girls U-11 100m
Hannah Rivers Arima Girls RC
Vahliesel Sorias St. Mary`s Anglican School
Jerniah Timothy Febeau Government School
Boys U-11 100m
Akul Simon Specialist Learning Centre
Tequan John Arima Boys Government
Keston Cape San Juan SDA
Girls 13-15 100m
Janya Shalto Maloney Government
Tiara Summous Barataria Anglican School
Elana Saxon Aranguez Government
Boys 13-15 100m
Khevan Guavara Carapo RC
Lindell Sween La Pastora Government School
Kyle Waldron Tunapuna Boys RC
Girls U11 200m
Jade Jones Arima Girls RC
Vahliesel Sorias St Mary`s Anglican School
Janea Moe La Pastora Government School
Boys U11 200m
Brian Scott Arima Boys Government School
Akul Simon Specialist Learning Centre
Keston Cape San Juan SDA
Girls 13-15 400m
Sarah Rogers Arima Girls Government School
Alexia Stephenson Dinsley Government School
Joy Pryme Maloney Government School
Boys 13-15m
Josiah Sealey Bon Air Government
Keyvin Vidale Arima West Government School
Khevan Guevara Carapo RC
Field results:
Boys Under 9 Cricket Ball Throw
Davis Guerra Barataria Anglican School (32.83)
Ronaldo Bisnath Bamboo Government School (30.93)
Aidon Badal Arima Boys Government (28.60)
Girls Under 9 Cricket Ball Throw
Keina Pierre Barataria Anglican School (19.16)
Nyla Kerr Febeau Government School (18.58)
Ferisha Khan Bamboo Government School (17.83)
Boys Under 11 Cricket Ball Throw
Alejandro Kassiram Bamboo Government School (45.20)
Stephon Bhimsingh Bamboo Government School (41.69)
Malik Ironchin Maloney Government School (40.22)
Girls Under 11 Cricket Ball Throw
Katie Matson Bamboo Government School (32.15)
Ashlee Francis Malabar Government (26.12)
Jewel Calderon Arima Centenary (25.05)
Boys Under 13 Cricket Ball Throw
Nicholas Bhimsingh Bamboo Government School (53.81)
Akido Smith Arouca Anglican School (48.73)
Matthais Games Arima Boys Government (46.69)
Girls Under 13 Cricket Ball Throw
Peyton Winter Barataria Anglican School (37.63)
Kajol Chadee Bamboo Government School (34.37)
Karissa Modeste Arima Centenary (33.10)
Boys 13-15 shot put
Josiah Cox Arima Boys Government (8.21)
Khevan Gueverra Carapo RC (8.18)
Jaaydon Brewster Barataria Anglican School (7.41)
Girls 13-15 shot put
Shameka Francis D`Abadie Government School (5.78)
Leandra Jones Arouca Government (5.45)
Tiara Simmons Barataria Anglican School (4.84)
Boys 13-15 discus
Kyle Clement Arima Boys Government (20.65)
Josiah Cox arima Boys Government (19.62)
Jayden Brewster Barataria Anglican School (14.24)
Girls 13-15 discus
Shameka Francis D`Abadie Government School (14.49)
Aliyah Ramsewak Carapo RC (13.58)
Kyle Mayers La Horquetta North Government (11.87)
Boys 13-15 javelin
Jaydon Brewster Barataria Anglican School (30.63)
Josiah Sealey Bon Air Government School (26.15)
Joshua Hamilton Bon Air Government School (23.85)
Girls 13-15 javelin
Kyla Mayers La Horquetta North Government school (12.36)
Shameka Francis D`Abadie Government school (11.20)
