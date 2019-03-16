Felix, Patrick bag St George East double gold

Barataria Anglican students celebrate after winning the march past at the St George East district games at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

TUNAPUNA BOYS RC`s Kymani Felix and Maracas SDA`s Symphany Patrick bagged two gold medals each in the under 13 boys and girls categories yesterday at the St George East district games held at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.

Felix won the Boys U-13 100m, beating Kyron Wellington (Malabar RC) and Washua Muhammed (El Socorro North) respectively. Felix secured another gold medal for his school and his zone in the 400m, defeating Jeremiah Francis (D`Abadie Government School) and bronze medallist Roland Grant (Arima Boys RC).

Patrick dominated her competitors from the sound of the horn in the Girls U-13 100m, beating Destiny Roberts (Barataria Anglican School) and Andrea LaGuere (Carapo RC) for the top position. In the half-lap event, Patrick crossed the line before Leeann Hodge (El Socorro Central Government School) and placed Kerice Cielto (Arima Girls RC) to claim the gold.

Seeking her third gold medal of the day, Patrick participated in the Girls U-13 400m but just trailed winner Kamilla Swan (Dinsley Government School). Lasanne Hodge(El Socorro Central) secured the bronze medal.

In the much anticipated march past competition, Barataria Anglican Primary School (294 points) defeated long-standing champions La Horquetta South Government Primary School (276 points). La Pastora Government Primary School (267 points) placed third while Arouca Anglican Primary School (263 points) copped the fourth spot.

Zone 7 (Arima Region) led the points standing with 58 after the field events, march past and ten races. The winner of each event will represent the St George East at the National Primary School Championships in May.

Sprint results:

Girls U-9 100m

Nyla Kerr Febeau Government School

Daniella Marshall Barataria Anglican School

Adele Tony Maracas SDA

Boys U-9 100m

Adon Barnwell Tunapuna Boy`s RC

Jadon Ross Dinsley Government School

Nazario Moreno Arima Boys RC

Girls U-11 100m

Hannah Rivers Arima Girls RC

Vahliesel Sorias St. Mary`s Anglican School

Jerniah Timothy Febeau Government School

Boys U-11 100m

Akul Simon Specialist Learning Centre

Tequan John Arima Boys Government

Keston Cape San Juan SDA

Girls 13-15 100m

Janya Shalto Maloney Government

Tiara Summous Barataria Anglican School

Elana Saxon Aranguez Government

Boys 13-15 100m

Khevan Guavara Carapo RC

Lindell Sween La Pastora Government School

Kyle Waldron Tunapuna Boys RC

Girls U11 200m

Jade Jones Arima Girls RC

Vahliesel Sorias St Mary`s Anglican School

Janea Moe La Pastora Government School

Boys U11 200m

Brian Scott Arima Boys Government School

Akul Simon Specialist Learning Centre

Keston Cape San Juan SDA

Girls 13-15 400m

Sarah Rogers Arima Girls Government School

Alexia Stephenson Dinsley Government School

Joy Pryme Maloney Government School

Boys 13-15m

Josiah Sealey Bon Air Government

Keyvin Vidale Arima West Government School

Khevan Guevara Carapo RC

Field results:

Boys Under 9 Cricket Ball Throw

Davis Guerra Barataria Anglican School (32.83)

Ronaldo Bisnath Bamboo Government School (30.93)

Aidon Badal Arima Boys Government (28.60)

Girls Under 9 Cricket Ball Throw

Keina Pierre Barataria Anglican School (19.16)

Nyla Kerr Febeau Government School (18.58)

Ferisha Khan Bamboo Government School (17.83)

Boys Under 11 Cricket Ball Throw

Alejandro Kassiram Bamboo Government School (45.20)

Stephon Bhimsingh Bamboo Government School (41.69)

Malik Ironchin Maloney Government School (40.22)

Girls Under 11 Cricket Ball Throw

Katie Matson Bamboo Government School (32.15)

Ashlee Francis Malabar Government (26.12)

Jewel Calderon Arima Centenary (25.05)

Boys Under 13 Cricket Ball Throw

Nicholas Bhimsingh Bamboo Government School (53.81)

Akido Smith Arouca Anglican School (48.73)

Matthais Games Arima Boys Government (46.69)

Girls Under 13 Cricket Ball Throw

Peyton Winter Barataria Anglican School (37.63)

Kajol Chadee Bamboo Government School (34.37)

Karissa Modeste Arima Centenary (33.10)

Boys 13-15 shot put

Josiah Cox Arima Boys Government (8.21)

Khevan Gueverra Carapo RC (8.18)

Jaaydon Brewster Barataria Anglican School (7.41)

Girls 13-15 shot put

Shameka Francis D`Abadie Government School (5.78)

Leandra Jones Arouca Government (5.45)

Tiara Simmons Barataria Anglican School (4.84)

Boys 13-15 discus

Kyle Clement Arima Boys Government (20.65)

Josiah Cox arima Boys Government (19.62)

Jayden Brewster Barataria Anglican School (14.24)

Girls 13-15 discus

Shameka Francis D`Abadie Government School (14.49)

Aliyah Ramsewak Carapo RC (13.58)

Kyle Mayers La Horquetta North Government (11.87)

Boys 13-15 javelin

Jaydon Brewster Barataria Anglican School (30.63)

Josiah Sealey Bon Air Government School (26.15)

Joshua Hamilton Bon Air Government School (23.85)

Girls 13-15 javelin

Kyla Mayers La Horquetta North Government school (12.36)

Shameka Francis D`Abadie Government school (11.20)