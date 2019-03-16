Cop kills gunman, accomplice critical

File photo

ONE of two men who attempted to rob a senior policeman of his car is dead, and his accomplice is in critical condition at San Fernando General Hospital.

Ackimo Cobham, of Marabella, was shot dead by the policeman and his accomplice, who is yet to be identified, was wounded.

According to a police report, at about 7.30 pm on Friday, the policeman, who works at San Fernando CID, was standing outside of his relative’s house on New Haven Street, Marabella when two men armed with guns confronted him.

The men announced a hold-up and ordered the policeman to hand over his Nissan AD wagon.

A struggle ensued and the policeman pulled out his gun and shot the men. Cobham died at the scene. His accomplice ran away but was later found bleeding inside an abandoned house. He was taken to the hospital where he remains warded under police guard.

Police said two months ago, Cobham had appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was fined $11,000 and disqualified from driving for three years. It was the second time he was arrested for drunk driving.

Marabella police are investigating.