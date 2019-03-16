CariFin Games Torch Relay today

THE CARIFIN Games Torch Relay will take place today at the Dr Eric Williams Financial Complex plaza, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, from 7 am.

This is the first event in the 2019 Torch Relay, which is the ideal platform for the financial sector's athletes to show energy, fun, excitement, passion and team spirit.

As far as the CariFin’s calendar is concerned, the One Lap Savannah run will be contested on March 27, followed by the Green Mile (April 3), Chancellor Challenge (April 10), Cricket and Football Festival (April 13), Aerobics Burnout (April 24), All Fours (April 27), Table Tennis (May 11) and Family Day (May 26).