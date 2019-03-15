Young: TTT excellent platform for local content

Communications Minister Stuart Young at a meeting with TTT officials.

Communications Minister Stuart Young says TTT, the state-owned multimedia organisation, should be seen as the media of choice for local content producers.

He made the comments yesterday after a meeting with the board of TTT, a ministry release said.

Young said TTT operates in a difficult environment in which traditional media are being challenged and have less support, and for this reason differentiation is particularly important for TTT. He encouraged TTT to continue the good work it had been doing with some of its programming, for example its morning show, NOW.

He urged those at the meeting, who included members of management, together a presentation by the interim CEO Lisa Wickham, to ensure TTT also provides a space for young people.

“There are a lot of young people out there who want to produce content, the model has to be that once it meets your quality, we will cut a deal with them and help them promote their product,” Young said.

Chairman of TTT’s board Lisa Agard agreed and told the minister TTT is aiming to grow its market share and earn revenue to sustain itself in the future. She said based on feedback, people are interested in local content.

“Local producers do not have a mechanism to showcase their content so we have decided as a strategic pillar of ours going forward, that we will be the 'eco-system' for the distribution of content.”

She said the board is working on changing the culture of TTT from one that depends on government’s monthly subvention to one that earns revenue to sustain itself.

TTT was formally launched on August 30, 2018, which marked the official changeover from its previous brand as CNMG.