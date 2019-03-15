TT team wins Special Olympics silver

TT's Special Olympics contingent in Sharjah for the World Summer Games which in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

SPECIAL Olympics TT (SOTT) picked up their first medal at the 2019 Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates today, beating Special Olympics United States twice en route to silver in the United Bocce Team event.

SOTT dominated their two matches against the USA but met their match in Serbia, the eventual gold medal winner in the three-team group.

Gary Boodoo, a member of SOTT's Unified Sports bocce team, bowled past his opponent Barbara Green 13-2 in the first match, before he met Zoran Markovic of Serbia in the second, who won the encounter, 13-6.

Boodoo then rekindled his quest for gold when he met Green again in his third match and won by an even wider score-line, 16-1.

However, in his fourth and final match, he once again met Markovic, who secured a second win by a similar margin, 15-6, for a deserved gold medal.

The Unified Sports events combines athletes with and without intellectual disabilities from the same country on the same teams. SOTT has a contingent of 31 athletes in the UAE, vying for medals in five sports: athletics, bocce, powerlifting, equestrian and swimming.