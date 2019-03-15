Rohan: IMA probes ship over oil spill

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

THE Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) is investigating one ship as a possible source of Tuesday’s oil spill at the waterfront near the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, announced Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport.

He gave an update at yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

“At this point in time the source of the spill would not have been found. However the EMA (Environmental Management Authority), Ministry of Energy and Maritime Services were in contact with the IMA. They (IMA) collected samples from the oil-spill and they are taking samples from all the vessels in the area.”

He said the institute had not yet been able to determine the source of the spill.

“However, they are pursuing all avenues to ensure that the vessel that the oil would have spilt from will be held accountable.”

Replying to a question, Sinanan said the IMA is now targeting one vessel, from which it is taking samples.

“I’m hoping they can get this sorted out between today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday.)”

A reporter asked about the severity of the spill.

“Fortunately the spill did not stay any length of time," Sinanan said. "Within 12 hours the spill would have disappeared, so there’s no oil in the area any more. But we did have the samples taken from the water and we’re now testing all the vessels. So there is not an issue of oil floating around in the vicinity any more.”