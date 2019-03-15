Protect your pin: Recording device found in ATM

An ATM recording device, which was found at a Scotiabank branch in Freeport

A fake panel housing a recording device was discovered at an ATM at the Scotiabank Freeport branch.

A video uncovering the device yesterday began circulating on social media.

In the video a supplemental police officer pulled the device from the top of the ATM and said they were contacted and told to take pictures of the device and take it down.

The device was a white panel, made to duplicate the vents of the ATM with a cell phone and other electrical panels attached to it.

The device is believed to be used to record pin numbers.

More on this as it becomes available.