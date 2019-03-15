QRC, Bishop Anstey,out the blocks fast National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships

Keone John of St Anthony’s College, easily wins the U15 100m hurdles,yesterday, at the National Secondary School’s Track and Field Championships, Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain.

QUEEN'S Royal College (QRC) and Bishop Anstey High School were the front runners in the boys and girls categories after day one of the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Mucurapo, yesterday.

After 21 events in the boys category, QRC have already amassed 96 points with Bishop's High School of Tobago in second place with 66 points and St Anthony's College rounding off the top three with 58 points.

In the girls category, Bishop Anstey High School lead after 23 events with 90 points, followed by Scarborough Secondary with 72 points and Bishop's High School with 61 points. Toco Secondary, which won the overall, girls and boys titles last year, are in danger of not defending its titles as the school sits fifth with 48 points in the boys category and seventh among the girls with 40 points. Bishop's High School lead the overall standings with 127 points.

In the much anticipated 100m sprint finals, Keilon Jack of Bishop's High School won the boys Under-13 final in 14.31 seconds ahead of second placed Evan Gillard-Bruce of St Mary's College who clocked 16.24.

Tobago continued its dominance in the event when Chloe James of Scarborough Secondary copped the girls Under-13 finals in 13.92. Jernece Hunte of St Joseph's Convent, St Joseph snatched silver in 14.52 and Shenelle Carrington of Bishop's High took bronze in 15.26.

In the boys Under-15 final, Queen's Royal College (QRC) racked up the points grabbing gold and bronze in the event. In one of the closest races on the day Jordan Noel of QRC won gold in 11.70, Mikail Byer of Presentation College, San Fernando ended second in 11.84 and Tyrese James of QRC snatched bronze in 11.91. The top six athletes were only separated by .29 of a second.

It was not as close in the girls Under-15 final with Janae De Gannes of Bishop Anstey High taking gold in 12.23, Janika Jordan of Woodbrook Secondary earning silver in 12.57 and Jernissa Kadoo of Pleasantville Secondary rounding off the top three in 13.00.

Devin Augustine of Vessigny Secondary earned a NACAC Under-18 qualification time when he won the boys Under-17 final in 10.85. Shakeem Mc Kay of QRC was second in 10.98 and Anthony Diaz of Point Fortin East Secondary was third in 11.21. Karessa Kirton of Providence won the girls Under-17 final comfortably in 12.14, Jaycel Bailey of Point Fortin West Secondary took silver in 12.69 and Kirton's schoolmate Jada Duprey finished third in 12.77. Akilah Lewis earned more points for Bishop Anstey winning gold in the girls 100m Over-17 in 11.93, Ayla Stanisclaus of Roxborough Secondary was right behind in 11.96 and Leah Bertrand of ASJA Girls San Fernando was third in 12.47.

Gianna Paul of St Joseph College won gold in the girls Under-15 60m hurdles in 10.61, Naomi Pierce of Bishop Anstey was second in 10.67 and Adriana Quamina (NEC) was third in 11.59. Keone John gained valuable points for St Anthony's with a gold medal run in the boys Under-15 80m hurdles, Jerron Yee Loy of Holy Cross College took silver in 15.80 and Conrad Mathura copped bronze in El Dorado East Secondary in 16.15.

In the girls Under-17 long jump, Julia Baptiste of Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School won with a leap of 4.62 metres, Kelecia George of Bishop's High was second with a 4.54m effort and Aaliyah Joseph of Matura Secondary ended third with a 4.45m jump.

In the boys Under-17 long jump, Joshua Mascall of Fyzabad Secondary leaped to gold in 6.29m, Aaron Antoine of Waterloo Secondary ended second (6.18m) and Zhane Hall of Mason Hall was third (5.99m).

In the girls high jump Over-17 Camille Lewis of Sangre Grande Secondary copped gold with a 1.60m performance and in the boys equivalent Kegel Chance of Bishop's High earned gold with a 1.70m jump.

The meet continues today from 10 am.