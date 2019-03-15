IISuperwomanII has own late night show

Lilly Singh, IISuperwomanII, second from left, on stage at a recent fete with soca star Machel Montano. Singh will be the only woman to host a late-night talk show on a major network. A Little Late with Lilly Singh launches in September on NBC.

LILLY SINGH, also known as Superwoman, now has her own late night NBC talk show. Singh, who has participated in TT’s Carnival four times, will host, from September, her show called A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

This makes her, www.pinknews.co.uk reported, “the only woman to host a late-night talk show on a major network, the only woman of colour on late-night television, and the only LGBT+ person.”

Singh is also a friend of soca star Machel Montano. She has appeared at his annual Machel Monday concert.

Singh also had concerts in TT.

A March 14 BBC article said Singh’s show will replace Carson Daly’s in NBC’s line-up.

The article quoted Singh as saying, “I do think it’s a little awesome for an Indian-Canadian woman to get a late-night show.”

On her Instagram page, Singh posted, after the announcement was made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I can’t even believe I am writing this caption. This is so surreal. What is happening? I NEED TO SIT DOWN. Okay. *breathe* I’m THRILLED (and crying) to announce that ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show! AHHHHHHH!! And not only did I get to announce this dream come true on @fallontonight but @sethmeyers came out and surprised me as well! I’m so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family. I’m numb. I can’t even process. This has been SO long in the making and I’m so happy I can finally share this with you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! There’s so many people to thank and I will do so over the next few (or hundred) posts...”

The post received, at the time of writing, 730,677 reactions with many people congratulating the YouTuber on her achievement.

The pinknews.co.uk article said ,“Singh said the show would be ‘kind of like’her YouTube channel, IISuperwomanII, which has more than 14 million subscribers, ‘but now I have more than three staff members.’