Govt condemns New Zealand attack

People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said. Police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors. AP PHOTO

GOVERNMENT today condemned the brutal attack on two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand which left 49 people dead and 48 people injured.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) described the attack as an "unspeakable tragedy" which had been unleashed on the Muslim community and New Zealand.

The OPM said TT unreservedly condemns " all words and deeds from whatsoever source, that would have the effect of initiating, encouraging or sustaining hatred in any and all its manifestations."

The OPM said TT calls for "the widest possible condemnation of this debasing of humanity by those who fail to accept the oneness of the human race" and stood with the people of New Zealand in this period of grief.

"We trust that the people of New Zealand, who today bear this burden for all of us, will find the strength to overcome this tragedy as they stand firm on their principles of nurturing a peaceful and humanitarian nation," the release said.

It concluded that TT lives by the doctrine that " every creed and race have an equal place in our nation."

In a BBC report, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terrorist attack and one of New Zealand's darkest days.