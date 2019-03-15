Govt condemns New Zealand attack
GOVERNMENT today condemned the brutal attack on two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand which left 49 people dead and 48 people injured.
A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) described the attack as an "unspeakable tragedy" which had been unleashed on the Muslim community and New Zealand.
The OPM said TT unreservedly condemns " all words and deeds from whatsoever source, that would have the effect of initiating, encouraging or sustaining hatred in any and all its manifestations."
The OPM said TT calls for "the widest possible condemnation of this debasing of humanity by those who fail to accept the oneness of the human race" and stood with the people of New Zealand in this period of grief.
"We trust that the people of New Zealand, who today bear this burden for all of us, will find the strength to overcome this tragedy as they stand firm on their principles of nurturing a peaceful and humanitarian nation," the release said.
It concluded that TT lives by the doctrine that " every creed and race have an equal place in our nation."
In a BBC report, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terrorist attack and one of New Zealand's darkest days.
