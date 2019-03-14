US Embassy to waive visa renewal interview

The US Embassy has announced a waiver for the renewal interview process for non-immigration or B1/B2 "tourist" visas.

Speaking to media at the Buccoo Integrated Facility US Ambassador Joseph Mondello made the announcement, adding that the initiative would especially help with the renewal of visas for people living in Tobago, as they traditionally had to travel to Trinidad using the sea bridge or air bridge.

The waiver means applicants renewing visas are now only required to complete the online application form on the embassy website, pay the fee at Scotiabank and send in the application packet via a courier.

The waiver is applicable to nationals whose visas expired within the last year or who have valid visas which will be expiring.