Two girls, 17, missing

Britney Betty-Ann Thompson

Luciana Dhanraj, the mother of missing 17-year-old Shania Ramjitsingh, has turned to social media for help in finding her.

Since Friday night the girl has been inactive on social media and up to today, her whereabouts remain unknown.

"Her phone is switched off. She was last active on Facebook and WhatsApp on Friday night. We want to know that she is safe, and we want her to come home. Police are searching for her and are in contact with the family," Dhanraj said.

The worried mother, who lives at Ben Lomond Village in Williamsville, has made several appeals for help via Facebook. A post about the disappearance has been shared over 1,200 times.

Ramjitsingh, according to Dhanraj mother, lives at of Dyer Village, Hardbargain near Williamsville, with a younger sister, father and grandparents. Relatives last saw the girl at about 11 pm on Friday, and when they checked on her the next day, she was not in the house.

Ramjitsingh wrote CSEC last year at a secondary school and now attends evening classes.

"No one saw when she left. For the past two weeks she was not feeling well and since then she did not attend classes. We called and checked with everybody we could think off. We are hoping she is safe, and we don’t know what is happening. Come back home."

Relatives reported the disappearance to Princes Town police.

In a separate incident, police are calling on the public to help find 17-year-old Britney Betty-Ann Thompson of Penal. In a release today, the Police Service said Thompson was last seen by her mother around 3 pm on Saturday. She lives at Caesar’s Court in Morne Diablo.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts can contact 555, 999 or 800-TIPS. People can also text or WhatsApp the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY.