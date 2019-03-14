No visa problems for TT after Brexit

TT nationals will not require visas to travel to Europe as a result of Brexit (britain;'s dexit from the European Union).

This assurance was given by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to TT yesterday.

A senior official told Newsday that Brexit will not have any impact on travel between TT and Europe. The official explained that Brexit will only affect relations between the United Kingdom and the EU. So TT nationals can continue to travel freely to Europe without a visa, if and whenever Brexit happens, the official said.

The delegation's website says TT citizens can travel to the EU as many times as they wish within six months, but the total number of days of all their visits must not exceed 90 days in the same period.

The EU also said, "Citizens of TT no longer require a Schengen visa for short stays not exceeding three months (90 days), within a six-month period (as of May 28, 2015)."

The EU also said TT citizens who plan to travel to Ireland, Great Britain and Northen Ireland "do not need a short-stay visa."

The BBC yesterday reported that British MPs had again voted to reject leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement. British Prime Minister Theresa May said there was a "clear majority" against a no-deal Brexit. But she added the "legal default" was that the UK would leave without a deal on 29 March if no deal is reached.

The government tabled a motion to prevent the UK from exiting the EU on March 29 without a withdrawal agreement. Before the vote, MPs backed an amendment by Labour MP Yvette Cooper rejecting a no-deal Brexit under any circumstances by four votes.

This caused the government to order its Conservative MPs to vote against its own motion. The government's motion was amended and passed by 321 votes to 278. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Parliament must now take control of the Brexit process and his party will work across the House of Commons to seek a compromise solution.