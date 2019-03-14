New prison facility for Tobago

National Security Minister Stuart Young

Construction of new prison in Tobago is on the front burner, as Minister of National Security Stuart Young described the current facility as a disgrace.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed Shirvan Road police station on Monday, Stuart said after visiting and touring a number of prisons in August 2018, he was left disturbed by the deplorable conditions and is now focused on working quickly towards providing Tobago prison officers and inmates with improved facilities.

He said, "It's disturbing to see that human beings and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago – and as minister of national security – to see what passes as a correctional facility. It’s not a pass, it’s a failing grade for the prison in Tobago; and having visited the facility, my heart immediately bled heavily for prison officers working in those facilities and also the men, because I don't think women are housed there, who are inmates."

He added, "I'll like to thank those attached to the prison service in Tobago for bearing with it for all these years, because it should not have gone on for as long as it did. Immediately upon my return to Trinidad I told the Prime Minister I am determined for us to build new prison facilities in Tobago.

"After a site visit, we have identified where we think would be an idea location, preliminary plans have been drawn up and I intend to take a note to Cabinet within the next two weeks to have it approved and for us to move full speed ahead.”