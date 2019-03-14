Missing woman and son, 2, return home

MORVANT residents Averneil Dolly, 23, and her two-year-old son Dillon Williams who were reported missing in January have returned to their home in Mon Repos.

Dolly and her son were staying in Tobago and on Saturday returned to Trinidad.

Only this morning Dolly’s worried mother Patrice Dolly said she learnt they were safe and in Trinidad.

"She has not called me yet and her phone is not working. We were very worried about not knowing where they were. I knew she had crossed waters because I dreamt, she was by the sea and I was quarrelling and asking her about Papa (Dillon)," said Patrice.

Patrice, the mother of 12, lives at Diamond Village in San Fernando. She said she and other relatives were stressed not knowing where Dolly and Dillon were.

"Knowing they are back is one stress off my shoulder. When I see and talk to her, my mind will be pleased. I am waiting to hear what she has to say. We heard she was in Tobago so, for the Carnival I was watching Tobago mas on the television and looking out for her."

Dolly’s common-law husband Rudolph Junior Williams, 40, reported to Morvant police that on the evening of January 27 when he returned home from work, she and their son were missing, and no one knew their whereabouts.

Williams told Newsday that on Saturday morning he received a call and went to Port of Spain where he met them.

"I am relieved and happy they are safe. My son does not want to leave my side. We will be visiting her mother. I am leaving it up to her to call her mother," Williams said.

Williams plans to revisit the Morvant police station to let officers know that Dolly and little Dillon had returned.