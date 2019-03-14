Marshall, George sign with Iceland club Kordrengir

Yohance Marshall (right) and Keston George after they signed their contracts with Iceland club Kordrengir.

TT FOOTBALLERS Yohance Marshall and Keston George have found new football homes at Kordrengir FC in Iceland’s third division for the 2019 season.

“Pen is to paper now but it still hasn’t full hit yet,” said George. “Honestly it is the best feeling I have had in my career.”

The new journey at Kordrengir will mark the first time that George has played professionally outside of TT and according to the ecstatic defender, it is still a bit surreal.

“A lot of people have had hopes and dreams of playing in Europe and didn’t get the opportunity. So for me to sign my first foreign contract out here and in the full source of everything, it’s almost surreal,” George continued.

“I am still coming to terms with it. It’s the best feeling after putting in so many years of work, blood, sweat and tears. After so many ups and downs, so many disappointments to finally receive something that makes you feel like it was all worth it, is just amazing.”

“Big brother” Marshall will suit up alongside George for the third season running after stints together at North East Stars and Queen’s Park, and the experienced central defender was equally elated for George, who he considers to be his younger brother.

“I actually have more joy for him, for Keston signing, because this is like his first contract outside of Trinidad and I know how hard he has been working over the years,” stated Marshall.

“He is like my little brother. I know him since he was like 13 or so. I’ve seen him grow over the years and I’ve seen how hard he has worked. Unfortunate circumstances meant he was not able to break through in some places but I’m so happy for him now.”

The contract in Iceland will be Marshall’s first in Europe, but his third contract overall after stints in USA, Central America and Asia.

The feeling at being able to still be afforded these opportunities at 33 and alongside his friends, is something that he cherishes.

“Just happy to be playing still and to get another opportunity to play and continue what I love to do. Playing in a different part of the world again, and seeing another place through football is the main thing.”

“This experience is going to be amazing and happy that we can experience it together.”

Marshall and George will have a familiar face when they begin their careers in Iceland later this month as co-founder of the Can Bou Play Foundation, Sean de Silva, will be a stone’s through away from them in Reykjavik after he signed for Haukar FC earlier this month.