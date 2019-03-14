Man surrenders for Tobago murder

One suspect is in police custody for the murder of prominent businessman and retired sergeant Donald Parks, 85 of Summer Hill, Plymouth. Newsday understands a 22-year-old male of Golden Lane surrendered to the Scarborough Police Station last night.

Parks was shot in the head on Tuesday night around 6 pm at his home.

He was approached by a gunman as he exited his panel van. According to Superintendent Ucef Alexander a loud explosion was heard and his daughter Essi Park discovered him lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.25 pm by district medical officer Anthony Maxwell. A single gunshot wound near the lower lip was found. The suspects were said to have escaped, on foot, into a bushy area.

Investigations are continuing.