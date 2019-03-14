N Touch
Thursday 14 March 2019
Man surrenders for Tobago murder

One suspect is in police custody for the murder of prominent businessman and retired sergeant Donald Parks, 85 of Summer Hill, Plymouth. Newsday understands a 22-year-old male of Golden Lane surrendered to the Scarborough Police Station last night.

Parks was shot in the head on Tuesday night around 6 pm at his home.

He was approached by a gunman as he exited his panel van. According to Superintendent Ucef Alexander a loud explosion was heard and his daughter Essi Park discovered him lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.25 pm by district medical officer Anthony Maxwell. A single gunshot wound near the lower lip was found. The suspects were said to have escaped, on foot, into a bushy area.

Investigations are continuing.

