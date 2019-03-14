Jack agrees to pay Anand

Jack Warner

FORMER Independent Liberal Party (ILP) leader Jack Warner has agreed to pay a portion of the sum he was ordered to pay to compensate former attorney general Anand Ramlogan in 2015.

Warner also agreed to withdraw his appeal of Justice Robin Mohammed’s ruling.

Hearing of the appeal came up before Justices Allan Mendonca, Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, and Prakash Moosai yesterday and attorneys for both men said theyhad entered into a consent order.

As part of the compromise, Ramlogan agreed to waive part of the judgment sum, which had amounted to close to $900,000. This brought an end to the lawsuit.

In his ruling, Mohammed held that Warner had defamed his former cabinet colleague in a speech in October 2013.

Speaking on an ILP platform in the run-up to the local government elections, Warner claimed Ramlogan owned 51 properties bought by corrupt means during his tenure as AG.

Warner was ordered to pay $600,000 in general and aggravated damages and $200,000 in exemplary damages. The costs of the defamation claim were quantified at $94,000.

Warner was represented by Asha Watkins-Monteserin. Ganesh Saroop appeared for Ramlogan.