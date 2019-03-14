Fire stay on course for Premiership title 2019 Courts All Sectors Netball League

FIRE escaped defeat by the most slender of margins and remained on course to defend their Premiership Division league trophy after edging Defence Force 33-32 in the Courts All Sectors Netball League, on Tuesday.

The result meant Fire stayed unbeaten and two wins away from snatching the title.

Goal-attack Martinez Holder was clinical, scoring 10 goals from 11 attempts, while his team-mate Simone Morgan led the scoring with 16/24.

Ornella Jack Hill was off the mark but scored seven goals from 19 attempts.

Despite being on the losing end, Kerry McMillan maintained his good form for Defence Force, netting 28/37, and was followed by goal-shoot Afeisha Noel who bagged 4/5.

Fire held a three-goal lead on Defence Force at the end of the first quarter, before they closed the half deadlocked at 16-16. Fire then maintained just a one-point lead at the end of the third, which it carried all the way to the end of the fixture for a most nervy finish.

Still breathing down their necks are Police Youth Club (PYC), who defeated Police 42-32, thanks to a 29 goal haul in 42 attempts from goal-shoot Tahira Hollingsworth.

Rhonda John Davis, who was named in last season’s MVP team, closed on 7/9 for the winners, while Fabrice Fisher managed 6/13.

Police were led by their best player this season, Steve McSween who led all scorers on the day with 31 goals from 45 attempts.

With the Premiership Division league competition nearing an end, Fire lead with a perfect 16 points from eight wins, while PYC have 12 points from six wins and one loss, which came against Fire last month.

The two teams will clash again in their final league match, a potential title-decider, on March 23.