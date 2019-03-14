Creative arts week to address mental health

Creative Arts Therapies Week is recognised annually in the US, Canada and recently TT as an opportunity to promote the intentional use of the arts and creative processes to address mental illness, disability and the improvement of health and wellness.

As a new though developing field in mental health in TT, the recognition of Creative Arts Therapies (CAT) Week is a significant opportunity to educate people about the use, benefits, and availability of these therapies. More importantly, it is an opportunity to promote the importance of positive mental health and well-being, said a media release.

To this end, CAT Week will be celebrated from March 18-22 at Queen’s Royal College, Maraval Road, Port of Spain. The event is open to the public and may be of particular interest to educators, community leaders, clinicians, people living with mental illness, caregivers, students and performing and creative artists.

The 2019 theme for CAT Week is Building a Culture of Self Care, Resilience and Mutual Support. Creative arts therapists and allies in the field across the region will gather to facilitate workshops, performances, panel discussions and open art studios as they address resilience and self-care through the creative arts in an emerging culture of violence, stress and trauma, the release said.

In TT creative arts therapies include, but are not limited to, art, drama, music and dance, facilitated by international professionals at health centres and in private practice.

The release said CATs aim is to deliver resources, provide training and empower communities.

For more info: Creative Arts Therapies Week 2019 (Facebook); CATweekTT (Instagram) or

e-mail: catweektt@gmail.com