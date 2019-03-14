Colm: Healthy Rowley returns Tuesday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

THE Prime Minister is in great health and will return to TT on Tuesday evening from the United States, where he underwent a health check-up, acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday. Rowley will arrive from New York on a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight.

“I’m advised by the Honourable Prime Minister that his test procedures went very well,” Imbert told yesterday's post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

He said a Facebook post on the PM’s health, as reported in a daily newspaper, was indeed accurate.

“The Prime Minister does not require surgery, and we are thankful our prayers have been answered and we look forward to his return on Tuesday.

“I just got a little update that he is doing very well. He just did a stress test and has all the characteristics of a young person. That’s very good news for us. Our prayers have been answered.”

Newsday understands Rowley will turn 70 on October 24.