Calypso Rose, Shadow museum launches today

Winston "Shadow" Bailey

THE Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation will launch the Calypso Rose and Shadow museum today at the Fort King George.

Linda McCartha Sandy-Lewis, otherwise known as Calypso Rose, gifted the Tobago House of Assembly her entire archive, spanning the beginning of her career to present, in addition to all of her awards. Born in Bethel, Calypso Rose, 78, has rose to unimaginable musical stardom and her career has blossomed even further since her 2016 album, Far From Home. She has been the recent recipient of multiple international awards and will perform at Coachella 2019 in California. The local icon will share the stage with several of the world's biggest stars such as Ariana Grande, Pusha T, Childish Gambino and Wiz Khalifa. Coachella will be held on April 12 and 19.

The family of the late Dr Winston “Shadow” Bailey has expressed a desire to also have his archive on display at the museum, which will be housed in a newly refurbished building at Fort King George. Shadow died mere days before he was to receive an honorary degree from the University of the West Indies last year. Shadow's musical brilliance spanned decades with hits such as Poverty is Hell, Stranger, Bassman, Dingolay and Yuh Looking for Horn, to name a few. A Calypso Monarch, Soca Monarch and Road March champion, Shadow left an indelible mark on the music world with several artistes copying his style and his unique style of attire.

The museum will highlight the works, life, music and achievements of both artistes through several mediums, including interactive theatre, music, workshops and performances.