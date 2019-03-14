Cabinet discusses airport authority plans after fatal Ethiopia crash

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said he would be taking to Cabinet today the Airports Authority plans for 2019 to 2022.

Sinanan said the situation was very dynamic and they had to constantly keep reviewing and upgrading facilities, improving security and safety measures.

His statement comes one day after the global grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet as investigations continue into last Sunday’s fatal crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport, killing all on board.

This is the second unexplained crash involving the Max 8, a mere five months apart. The first was the Lion Air Flight 610, which plunged into the Java Sea 12 minutes after take-off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakata, Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

The TT Civil Aviation Authority has upheld the US Federal Aviation Authority decision prohibiting the Max 8 from using the airspace within and over TT until and unless the Director General of the Civil Aviation deems it safe for use.

The aircraft’s manufacturer said it had taken the decision out of an abundance of caution to temporarily suspend operations of the entire global fleet in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety.