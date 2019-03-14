4 months’ jail for stealing weed wacker

A 33-YEAR-OLD La Horquetta man was sentenced to four months' imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a heavy duty weed wacker and four gas tanks.

Emmanuel Cross was arrested at 5 am on Tuesday when Cpls John, McShine and St John all of Port of Spain City Police were on patrol at the Central Market and saw him trying to sell the items.

Asked where he got them, Cross was unable to give an answer and was arrested for unlawful possession. He appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate who heard the matter and sentenced him.