Two held with getaway car

TWO Port of Spain men were arrested this morning for driving a car believed used in a series of robberies in and around the city.

Police said the men, aged 22 and 36, from George and Nelson streets respectively, were arrested by officers on mobile patrol at around 10.20 am along George Street.

They saw a blue Toyota Corolla car identified as the one used by bandits in a series of robberies with the latest being on Tuesday. The men were taken to the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department and up to press time were being interrogated.