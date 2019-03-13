TTFA conducts drug tests for senior players

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) yesterday issued a statement advising that all members of the senior men’s national team underwent a mandatory medical test last week as part of its anti-doping programme.

The release noted tests were conducted by TTFA’s medical team at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. However, it did not indicate whether or not any players were tested positive for banned substances. The media release read: “The players have been addressed and a communication has gone out to their clubs. The TTFA will continue its anti-doping programme as necessary and preparations remain ongoing under head coach Dennis Lawrence as the team looks ahead to departing for Wales on Sunday for its international friendly on March 20th.”

The release also noted Fifa and Concacaf have regulations which require anti-doping compliance from all international football associations and also conducts drug testing at international competitions.

“The TTFA will continue its medical testing leading into upcoming international competitions such as the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League and 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign,” the release concluded. A source close to the team indicated two players tested positive but did not identify them. Head coach Dennis Lawrence is already hampered by crises of injuries and a host of players lacking playing time.

He is expected to address the media at a conference, on Saturday, a day before the team’s scheduled departure for their friendly against Wales.