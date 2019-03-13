Soca in paradise

Kes The Band performs at Call To Paradise at Magdalena Grand last Saturday night.

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

THE sounds of soca music reverberated through the air as Carnival 2019 ended with a bang in Tobago.

On Saturday, Opulence Promotions hosted the third instalment of Call to Paradise, a premium all-inclusive fete at the poolside of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Tobago Plantations Estate Lowlands.

Live performances got under way shortly after 7 pm, with up-and-coming soca artiste Kelsie "Kellz" Roble, who made way for Lyrikal, who electrified those gathered with his past and present hits.

Up next, Patrice Roberts had the crowd absorbed in her repertoire, which began with Like it Hot. During her set she invited Ricardo Drue on stage to perform I got You.

The entertainers moved swiftly along, and Skinny Fabulous presented a highly-entertaining repertoire that had the crowd jumping and waving. Skinny Fabulous, who captured the 2019 Road March title alongside Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano with Famalay, made way for Kes the Band, who began with a wonderful performance of Savannah Grass, which left the crowd roaring with approval. A crowd favourite, it raised the energy of the fete more than any other song for the evening.

The packed poolside patrons were treated to exquisite cuisine prepared by master chefs from across the island, while they enjoyed the scenery. The array of dishes included tasty finger foods, curried crab, curried iguana, wild hog, tatou, agouti, dumplings, rice and peas, buss-up shut, doubles and souse along with tropical ice cream.

Then there was the “sober zone,” which offered corn soup and fish broth. The fete also featured well-stocked bars around the venue, which boasted premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink offerings.

The eight-hour event also provided a beauty top-up zone for women who wanted to freshen up their make-up.

The event was well received by those attending for the first time and by those hoping to recapture the vibes of Carnival.