Rowley, all smiles: No need for surgery

The Prime Minister this morning made a post on Facebook saying he was "all smiles at lunch with his US-based cardiologist."

In the photo caption, Dr Keith Rowley said, "Today I was told there is no need for surgery. I will remain under observation for a few more days and return home soon. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who prayed and sent well wishes to me and my family."

He said he appreciated the warmth and love he received during this period and he and his family would forever remember the kindness.

"It is yet another example of the goodness of the people of TT."

Rowley's post received a wide range of comments from the people of TT. There was an equal amount of people expressing happiness at the news of his good health, while others said his need to seek external healthcare may be an indication of inferior healthcare in TT.