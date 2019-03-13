Probe continues into fatal Tunapuna crash

The driver of a Toyota Aqua which was involved in the crash in which 82-year-old Geonara Sandy died in January has been interviewed by police.

Speaking with reporters at the weekly police media briefing, acting Supt Wayne Mystar said only the driver of the car has been interviewed, as the soldier who drove the regiment truck was sent on extended sick leave and will be unable to answer questions until he returns to work.

During the accident, the car in which Sandy was travelling stopped at an intersection in Pasea, Tunapuna. A video of the accident shows the car slowly pulls off when the truck is seen approaching from the west and collides with it.

The Defence Force has issued a release saying it is investigating the accident.