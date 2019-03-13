Presentation S’do, St Mary’s earn SSCL promotion

Presentation College, San Fernando’s Vanir Maharaj bowls during the SSCL match against Couva East Secondary School, held at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando sealed a place in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over premiership division next season with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Couva East Secondary in the final round of the south championship division, yesterday.It was expected to be a closer contest as both teams won all six matches before yesterday’s match, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

Coach of Presentation Rydell Ramsaran thanked his players for the effort displayed throughout the season. “It is a tremendous feeling. (I feel) joy to see hard work pay off, the team bonded so nicely and everybody played their part. The players – (to see) how much it meant to each one of them, you had a lot of them in tears in the dressing room. It is a good feeling as a coach just to guide that bunch to the success that they achieved,” Ramsaran said.

Ramsaran said Tariq Mohammed was an impressive leader. “I think the captain Tariq Mohammed took the leadership role. He did an excellent job captaining the side, making the bowling changes, setting the field and strategies on the field. I hardly had any work to do, Tariq was the one (leading the team).”

The Presentation coach thanked the staff of the school for the support.

The Couva East batsmen did not have their best game as they were dismissed for 122 in 42 overs with Dyland Manohar top scoring with 26 and Denzil Antoine pitching in with 19. Bowling for Presentation Vanir Maharaj was the chief destroyer taking 3/19, Shem Ascevero snatched 2/11 and Jalen Agard grabbed 2/10.

In reply, Presentation got to 123/3 in 24 overs to clinch the south championship title, but more importantly seal promotion to the premiership division. Sanjay Jawahir led the way with an unbeaten 46 and Mohammed, who ended the season with 495 runs, continued his fruitful season with 42.

St Mary’s College were almost guaranteed promotion from the north championship before yesterday’s final round. St Mary’s ensured promotion with a six-wicket win over Toco Secondary.

In the premiership, Hillview ended the season with a perfect record after defeating Fatima College by three wickets at Fatima Ground. Hillview clinched the title in the penultimate round two weeks ago. Barrackpore West Secondary and Vishnu Boys Hindu College were demoted to the championship division.

SELECTED

SUMMARISED SCORES

Premiership Division

Presentation College, Chaguanas 103/9 (26.5 overs) vs St Benedict’s College - match abandoned (rain)

Fatima 129 (Jeremiah Cruickshank 29; Navin Bidaisee 5/23, Ronaldo Forrester 2/23) vs Hillview College 134/7 (N Bidaisee 31, Rickash Boodram 31; Jonathan Ramdanie 2/28) Hillview won by three wickets

Naparima College 57/7 (29.1 overs) (Avinash Mahabirsingh 26; Isaiah Gomez 2/8) Vs Shiva Boys Hindu College - match abandoned (rain)

Barrackpore West Secondary vs Vishnu Boys Hindu College - Vishnu won by default

North Championship

Toco 112 (Elijah Williams 36, Trevon Bobb 23; Sachin Soodeen 6/14) vs St Mary’s College 116/4 (Leon Basanoo 36, Gerard Chin 36) St Mary’s won by six wickets

South Championship

Couva East 122 (42 overs) (Dyland Manohar 26, Denzil Antoine 19; Vanir Maharaj 3/19, Shem Ascevero 2/11, Jalen Agard 2/10) vs Presentation College, San Fernando 123/3 (24 overs) (Sanjay Jawahir 46 not out, Tariq Mohammed 42) Presentation won by seven wickets

ASJA Boys College, San Fernando 162/6 (29 overs) vs Penal Secondary - match abandoned (rain)